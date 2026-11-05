🏥 Greenfield, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings $150K–$300K

Healthcare hiring is strong in Greenfield, MA right now, especially for folks who like direct patient care and senior care. If you’re in medicine or looking to grow in healthcare, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Greenfield, MA (long‑term care facilities)

(long‑term care facilities) Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Provide on-site primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long‑term care settings. Great fit if you value longer-term patient relationships, elder care, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, malpractice, student loan repayment).

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Holyoke, MA (listed under Greenfield area)

(listed under Greenfield area) Type: Full-time

Total Annual Compensation: $250,000 – $300,000

Oversee primary medical care for residents in skilled nursing facilities, with a dedicated NP or PA supporting you. Ideal for a board‑certified physician with primary care/LTC experience who wants high impact on senior care plus strong pay and full benefits.

Employer: Baystate Health

Location: Greenfield, MA

Type: Per diem / other

Pay: $17.01 – $24.12 per hour

Hands-on bedside role supporting RNs with direct patient care, vitals, hygiene, mobility, phlebotomy, and EKGs. Good option if you have at least 1 year of patient care experience, CNA/BLS, and want flexible hours with a big regional health system.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Greenfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $27.00 per hour

Full-time outpatient phlebotomy role with weekday hours plus rotating weekends/holidays. You’ll draw blood, handle specimens, and be the face of Labcorp for patients, with benefits, potential quarterly bonuses, and room to grow inside a global lab company.

Employer: Rioux Eye Center

Location: Greenfield, MA

Type: Not listed (in-person, ongoing)

Not listed (in-person, ongoing) Pay: $124,000 – $151,000 per year

Provide full-scope eye exams, diagnose and manage eye disease, and support a busy practice that sees 300+ patients a year. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, license reimbursement, and professional development help, plus a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on schedule and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.