Greenfield’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options in both public service and private industry. If you like building things that actually move, ship, or keep roads safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Toyota Automated Logistics (Bastian Automation)

Toyota Automated Logistics (Bastian Automation) Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on custom material handling equipment and smart automation for distribution and manufacturing. You’ll use SolidWorks/AutoCAD, create 3D layouts and as-built packages, and support installs with less than 5% travel plus strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Toyota Automated Logistics (Bastian Automation)

Toyota Automated Logistics (Bastian Automation) Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar role, but flagged for upcoming grads, focused on designing and improving automated equipment for warehouses and production lines. Good fit if you’re wrapping up a Mechanical Engineering / MET degree and want hands-on design work with modern tools and clear training and certification paths.

Employer: State of Indiana – INDOT (Greenfield District)

Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time, state government

Full-time, state government Salary: Starts at $53,222/year, may vary with experience

Field-heavy role helping collect survey data and support bridge and culvert inspections. No degree required, but you’ll need or be able to get a CDL, be comfortable working outdoors in all weather, and want strong state benefits, pensions, paid leave, and job stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.