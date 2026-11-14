Greenfield’s rehab and senior care scene is busy right now, and PRN roles are a great way to pick up extra hours without losing your free time. These therapy jobs all offer flexible schedules and strong clinical support.

Employer: Aegis Therapies

Aegis Therapies Location: Greenfield, IN (nursing home / rehab / skilled nursing)

(nursing home / rehab / skilled nursing) Type: PRN, part-time, flexible hours

Salary: Not listed

Support OTs in a skilled nursing setting while keeping your schedule flexible. New grads are welcome, with unlimited CEUs, paid CEU day, PTO, and medical/dental/vision available.

Employer: Aegis Therapies

Aegis Therapies Location: Greenfield, IN (nursing home / rehab / skilled nursing)

(nursing home / rehab / skilled nursing) Type: PRN, part-time, flexible hours

Salary: Not listed

Work with geriatric patients and shape your own career path, whether clinical or management. This role offers local mentorship, unlimited CEUs, PTO, paid CEU day, and benefits within 30 days.

Employer: Aegis Therapies

Aegis Therapies Location: Greenfield, IN (nursing home / rehab / skilled nursing)

(nursing home / rehab / skilled nursing) Type: PRN, part-time, flexible hours

Salary: Not listed

Treat older adults in a supportive rehab setting while keeping control of your hours. You’ll get strong clinical support, unlimited CEUs, PTO, paid CEU day, and quick-start medical/dental/vision.

If you’re licensed (or license-eligible) and like working with older adults, these PRN roles could be an easy way to grow your skills and income. Click through, skim the details, and apply to anything that feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.