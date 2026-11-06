🏭 Greenfield, IN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Skilled Roles Open

Manufacturing in Greenfield, IN is busy right now, with solid employers hiring for hands-on and leadership roles. If you like fast-paced work and seeing real products roll out the door, these are worth a look.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead a team at Carvana’s vehicle Inspection Center, keeping cars moving safely through repair and reconditioning. This role is great if you enjoy coaching people, hitting production goals, and don’t mind an active job on your feet in a shop environment.

Employer: Indiana Automotive Fasteners, Inc. (IAF)

Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Senior quality role at a long-standing automotive fastener plant, focused on ISO 9001 / IATF 16949, customer nonconformances, and continuous improvement. Good fit if you have an engineering degree, a few years in automotive or manufacturing, and like data-driven problem solving on the plant floor.

Employer: Indiana Automotive Fasteners, Inc. (IAF)

Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Hybrid of production control and customer service, leading a small team that keeps orders, shipments, and inventory flowing for key automotive customers. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of managerial experience, are comfortable with Excel and numbers, and like solving problems in a 24/7 manufacturing setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.