🏥 Greenfield, IN Healthcare: Multiple RN & Leadership Roles

Greenfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and long-term care centers looking for strong nurses and clinical leaders. If you’ve got RN or clinical experience, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Hancock Health

Hancock Health Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time, 7a–7p

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Emergency Department on day shift, balancing hands-on patient care with staffing, flow, and safety. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years ED RN experience, prior charge/shift lead work, and hold Indiana RN, BLS, ACLS, and PALS.

Employer: Acadiana Management Group (AMG Specialty Hospital – Central Indiana Hancock Campus)

Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend clinical skills with outreach by evaluating patients and educating referral sources for a long-term acute care hospital. Role includes regular driving to meetings and requires clinical experience as an RN, LPN, or RT, plus BLS and a valid Indiana driver’s license.

Employer: American Medical Associates

Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90K–$110K, depending on experience

Take full leadership of nursing in a long-term care/skilled nursing setting, from staffing and policies to resident care quality. You’ll need an Indiana RN license, prior DON experience, and a strong track record in LTC/SNF leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.