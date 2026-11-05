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🛒 Greenfield, IN Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Greenfield’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate I – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 1675 N State St, Greenfield, IN 46140
- Type: Part-time (posting text says part time, even though header notes full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers find what they need, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.
Store Manager in Training – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 2224 N 600 West, Greenfield, IN 46140
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into leadership at a busy convenience store. You’ll hire and train staff, manage schedules, handle inventory and cash, and drive sales and profits, with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends) and a clear path into store management.
Sleep Expert – Sales – Mattress Firm
- Employer: Mattress Firm
- Location: Greenfield, IN (in-store retail role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay range of $49,000–$59,000/year, plus uncapped commission
- Application deadline: 12/04/2026
Become a trusted “sleep expert” and help customers pick the right mattress while earning base pay plus uncapped commissions. This job comes with 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, on-demand pay, and strong growth and training programs, ideal if you like sales and building customer relationships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.