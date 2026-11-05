🛒 Greenfield, IN Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Greenfield’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 1675 N State St, Greenfield, IN 46140

Type: Part-time (posting text says part time, even though header notes full-time)

(posting text says part time, even though header notes full-time) Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find what they need, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 2224 N 600 West, Greenfield, IN 46140

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership at a busy convenience store. You’ll hire and train staff, manage schedules, handle inventory and cash, and drive sales and profits, with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends) and a clear path into store management.

Employer: Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm Location: Greenfield, IN (in-store retail role)

(in-store retail role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay range of $49,000–$59,000/year , plus uncapped commission

, plus uncapped commission Application deadline: 12/04/2026

Become a trusted “sleep expert” and help customers pick the right mattress while earning base pay plus uncapped commissions. This job comes with 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, on-demand pay, and strong growth and training programs, ideal if you like sales and building customer relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.