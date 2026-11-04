🏥 Greenfield, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in Greenfield, Indiana right now, with options both in homes and at the hospital. Good mix of flexible part-time work and entry paths into medical careers.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Greenfield, IN

Greenfield, IN Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help seniors and adults at home with daily tasks like meals, light housekeeping, mobility, and companionship. This role stands out for its flexible schedule, immediate start, benefits package, and caregiver bonuses, ideal if you have caregiving experience and reliable transportation.

Employer: Attain ABA Therapy

Attain ABA Therapy Location: Greenfield, IN (home and community settings)

Greenfield, IN (home and community settings) Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 3:00–7:30 PM)

(Mon–Fri, 3:00–7:30 PM) Salary: $25.00–$28.00 per hour

Work with children with autism using ABA therapy under a BCBA’s guidance. This job offers a $1,000 sign-on bonus, paid training and travel time, daily pay access, and growth opportunities, perfect if you’re an RBT with a reliable vehicle.

Employer: Hancock Regional Hospital

Location: Greenfield, IN

Greenfield, IN Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Front-line hospital role handling patient registration, scheduling, and referrals with a strong customer service focus. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, strong communication and computer skills, and want to get your foot in the door at the local hospital.

Employer: Hancock Regional Hospital – Wellness Center

– Wellness Center Location: Greenfield, IN

Greenfield, IN Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and lead personalized fitness programs for members at the hospital’s wellness center. Great if you have a national fitness certification (ACSM preferred), CPR/BLS, and want a role that blends health, coaching, and community.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.