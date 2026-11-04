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🏥 Greenfield, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
Healthcare hiring is steady in Greenfield, Indiana right now, with options both in homes and at the hospital. Good mix of flexible part-time work and entry paths into medical careers.
In Home Caregiver
- Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
- Location: Greenfield, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help seniors and adults at home with daily tasks like meals, light housekeeping, mobility, and companionship. This role stands out for its flexible schedule, immediate start, benefits package, and caregiver bonuses, ideal if you have caregiving experience and reliable transportation.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Attain ABA Therapy
- Location: Greenfield, IN (home and community settings)
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 3:00–7:30 PM)
- Salary: $25.00–$28.00 per hour
Work with children with autism using ABA therapy under a BCBA’s guidance. This job offers a $1,000 sign-on bonus, paid training and travel time, daily pay access, and growth opportunities, perfect if you’re an RBT with a reliable vehicle.
Patient Access Advocate
- Employer: Hancock Regional Hospital
- Location: Greenfield, IN
- Type: Not listed
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line hospital role handling patient registration, scheduling, and referrals with a strong customer service focus. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, strong communication and computer skills, and want to get your foot in the door at the local hospital.
Personal Trainer – Greenfield Wellness Center
- Employer: Hancock Regional Hospital – Wellness Center
- Location: Greenfield, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and lead personalized fitness programs for members at the hospital’s wellness center. Great if you have a national fitness certification (ACSM preferred), CPR/BLS, and want a role that blends health, coaching, and community.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a recruiter.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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