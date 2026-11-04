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👔 Greenfield, IN: Multiple Walmart Manager Roles at $80K+
Greenfield’s logistics scene is busy right now, and Walmart’s distribution side is a big part of it. If you’ve led teams in maintenance or operations, these management roles are worth a look.
Area Manager – Maintenance (Logistics)
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Greenfield, IN (facility at 6437 Enterprise Dr, McCordsville)
- Salary: $80,000 – $120,000 + performance bonus, possible stock
- Type: Full-time
Lead the maintenance team that keeps a high-volume warehouse running—everything from material handling gear to electrical, pneumatic, and refrigeration systems. You’ll manage staffing, safety, budgets, and compliance (OSHA, NFPA, DOT), with access to strong benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Operations Manager – Floor (Distribution/Logistics)
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Greenfield, IN (facility at 6437 Enterprise Dr, McCordsville)
- Salary: $84,000 – $126,000 + performance bonus, possible stock
- Type: Full-time
Own the day-to-day floor operations for multiple departments—staffing, production, quality, and safety in a large logistics facility. This role is built for leaders who like data, process improvement, and growing other managers, with full access to Walmart’s health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and paid education programs.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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