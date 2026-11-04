🚚 Greenfield, IN Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greenfield’s logistics scene is busy right now, with hospitals and big-box distribution centers both hiring. If you like fast-paced work that keeps things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Greenfield, IN (primary DC address listed in McCordsville)

(primary DC address listed in McCordsville) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,500 – $98,000/year + performance bonus, stock options possible

Lead a team in a Walmart logistics facility, managing staffing, scheduling, and productivity while keeping safety and quality on track. This role is a fit if you have a background in business or information systems and like solving tech and systems issues in a warehouse setting.

Employer: Hancock Health / Hancock Regional Hospital

Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping hospital supplies flowing—shipping/receiving, rotating stock (FIFO), and managing inventory in clinical supply rooms. You’ll be on your feet most of the day, using pallet jacks and working closely with different departments, so it’s great if you like physical work and being part of a care-focused team.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.