🏭 Greenfield, IN Manufacturing: Multiple Local Openings

Greenfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to skilled trades. Here are several roles hiring today in Greenfield, Indiana.

Employer: Precoat Metals

Precoat Metals Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead quality efforts at a long-standing coil coatings manufacturer. This role owns ISO work, product quality analysis, and continuous improvement projects, so it’s a good fit if you have an engineering background and experience with Lean or Six Sigma.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.28/hour + $2.00/hour shift differential

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 7 PM – 6:30 AM

Move product using forklifts and other powered equipment at a major food producer. This is a physical job in cold/warm, noisy areas, but it comes with industry-leading wages, benefits, and education perks for long-term growth.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-skill paintless dent repair role working on steel and aluminum panels, including hail and larger dents. Requires 5+ years of professional PDR experience and offers a competitive wage plus strong perks like 100% company-paid healthcare premiums, 401(k) match, PTO, and tool/ASE support.

Employer: Astemo Ltd.

Location: Greenfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Shift: 3rd shift – PCU Assembly department

Salary: Not listed

Oversee daily production, quality, and safety for a PCU assembly team on third shift. Good match if you have 2+ years of related experience, solid computer/Excel skills, and want to step into or grow in a production leadership role.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.