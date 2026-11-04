🏥 Greenfield, IA Healthcare: Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles

Greenfield is hot right now for travel imaging pros. If you’re open to an 8-week contract, there’s solid money and day shifts on the table.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Greenfield, IA

Type: Travel / Internship , 8 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 9-hr day shifts

, , , Pay: $3,015 per week

Use a modern mammo unit, work day shifts, and get weekly pay plus day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401k, CE, and wellness perks. Great if you have 1+ year Mammo experience, ARRT (M), and BLS, and want a short, well-supported contract.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Greenfield, IA

Type: Travel / Internship , 8 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 9-hr day shifts , ASAP start

, , , , Pay: $3,127 per week

Another 8-week mammo contract with slightly higher weekly pay and an ASAP start. Ideal if you’re an experienced Mammography Tech looking to jump in quickly with a long-established travel agency.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Greenfield, IA 50849

Type: Full-time travel contract , 8 weeks , 4x9 day shifts

, , Pay: Estimated $2,951–$3,026 gross per week

Day-shift CT Tech role with an 8-week contract, reliable weekly pay, and access to health benefits and a dedicated recruiter. Good fit if you hold a valid state license and want CT experience at a leading facility.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—travel spots tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.