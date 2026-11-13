Greeneville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for leadership and customer-facing roles. If you like helping people shop and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Greeneville, TN (Walmart Supercenter #680, 3755 E Andrew Johnson Hwy)

(Walmart Supercenter #680, 3755 E Andrew Johnson Hwy) Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Lead the team that picks and packs online grocery and general merchandise orders. This role is great if you like fast-paced work, organizing people and products, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs).

Employer: Belk

Location: Greeneville, TN

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Hourly, with monthly bonus eligibility (exact rate not listed)

Help lead the sales floor, coach teammates, and keep your area looking sharp and well-signed. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of retail experience, enjoy helping customers, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Staples

Location: Greeneville, TN

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Compensation based on experience + bonus plan (exact range not listed)

Run the whole store, from sales and print services to community outreach and team development. This role comes with weekly pay, paid time off, medical benefits, 401(k) with match, and store discounts—ideal if you have 1+ year of store management experience and like leading a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your experience fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.