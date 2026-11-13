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🛒 Greeneville Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
Greeneville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for leadership and customer-facing roles. If you like helping people shop and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Online Order Filling Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Greeneville, TN (Walmart Supercenter #680, 3755 E Andrew Johnson Hwy)
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $19 – $32/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
Lead the team that picks and packs online grocery and general merchandise orders. This role is great if you like fast-paced work, organizing people and products, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs).
Area Sales Lead – Market Store (Full Time)
- Employer: Belk
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Hourly, with monthly bonus eligibility (exact rate not listed)
Help lead the sales floor, coach teammates, and keep your area looking sharp and well-signed. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of retail experience, enjoy helping customers, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with nights, weekends, and holidays.
Store Manager
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Compensation based on experience + bonus plan (exact range not listed)
Run the whole store, from sales and print services to community outreach and team development. This role comes with weekly pay, paid time off, medical benefits, 401(k) with match, and store discounts—ideal if you have 1+ year of store management experience and like leading a team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your experience fits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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