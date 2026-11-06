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🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greeneville, TN
Looking for a four-legged friend in Greeneville, TN? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.
Maximo
Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Belgian Malinois mix
Age: ~6 months (young puppy)
Gender: Male
Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut
Adoption Fee: $300
Shelter/Rescue: Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue - Greeneville, TN
Good with:
- Kids: Yes, best with children 8+
- Dogs: Good with large dogs
- Cats: No cats, please
Notes:
- Fostered in Tennessee and available for transport
- Needs full obedience training and continued guidance as he grows
- Described as an ultra handsome young shepherd/malinois mix
If you’re ready to put in the time for training and want an active, working-breed pup, Maximo could be a great match.
👉 Meet Maximo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hachi / AC
Breed: Terrier (small mix)
Age: Young
Gender: Male
Adoption Fee: $100
Shelter: Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society
Phone: (423) 639-4771
A small, young terrier mix, Hachi is a great option if you’re looking for a more compact companion. Call the shelter for details on his temperament, size, and whether he’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Hachi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilo / AC
Breed: Cattle Dog / Australian Kelpie mix
Age: Young
Gender: Female
Adoption Fee: $100
Shelter: Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society
Phone: (423) 639-4771
Lilo is a young herding-breed mix, likely to be active and smart. If you enjoy walks, hikes, or training games, she may be a wonderful partner. Contact the shelter to learn more about her energy level and compatibility with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Raven / AC
Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Adoption Fee: $100
Shelter: Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society
Phone: (423) 639-4771
Raven is an adult Lab/Pit mix who may be a good choice if you prefer a dog past the puppy stage. Reach out to the shelter to ask about her personality, training, and how she does with other animals and children.
👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fancy / AC 28592A
Breed: Terrier (small mix)
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Adoption Fee: $100
Shelter: Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society
Phone: (423) 639-4771
Fancy is an adult small terrier mix, a nice option if you want a smaller dog who’s likely past the wild puppy phase. Call the shelter to learn more about her size, temperament, and whether she’s housetrained.
👉 Meet Fancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greeneville, TN, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their links, or calling the shelters to learn more. Your home might be exactly what one of them needs.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.