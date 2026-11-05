🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Greeneville, TN Right Now

Healthcare is busy in Greeneville, and Signature HealthCARE is hiring across nursing and rehab. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville

Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville Location: Greeneville, TN

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 154-bed skilled nursing and rehab facility providing 24-hour care. This role is hands-on: meds, wound care, supervising CNAs, and helping shape care plans, with strong benefits and support for both new and experienced RNs.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville

Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville Location: Greeneville, TN

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want to build close relationships with long‑term care residents. You’ll give direct care, pass meds, oversee aides, and be part of a team that offers PTO, tuition help, and solid health benefits.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville / Signature Rehab

Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville / Signature Rehab Location: Greeneville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join Signature Rehab in a setting that offers both inpatient and some outpatient rehab. You’ll work closely with the care team to help residents regain function and return to the activities they love, with a strong benefits package and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.