LTTE: Rapp reader has some thoughts on county library

I would like to share some thoughts on Jess Settle’s fine story of October 30 on the decision to relocate the Rappahannock County Library to Rush River Commons, to accept an offer of free space to build a fancy new library.

Free? What is the catch? I am a believer in the adage that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

And I have misgivings about a non- elected committee having the power to make such a major decision about the fate of public property.

The present library is an attractive building, at a beautiful location. It’s a magnificent view of our wonderful county landscape from that hill.

The argument for change is that the library needs to expand. I agree. But I see comments that more space is needed for such things as more meeting space, things that are secondary or extraneous to the purpose of a library.

The word “library” is derived from the Latin word “liber” meaning book. And housing books (and perhaps some audio-visual materials) should be the primary purpose of a library’s existence.

The present collection is far from adequate. I go to the web site to see if it has something and mostly am disappointed. Room for expansion for the collection to double or triple in size would certainly be desirable. But I cannot believe starting over from scratch is the only option.

How about a second floor with an elevator? The Jefferson-Madison Regional Public Library’s Downtown branch in Charlottesvile is like that.

I spent a lot of time there when I lived in Charlottesville for many years before returning to Rappahannock.

Fact is the thing I miss most about not living in Charlottesville are the libraries – the public library and even more the wonderful library system at the University of Virginia.

No, I realize we couldn’t replicate that here. But might it not be possible to achieve something closer to the scope of the Culpeper Public Library?

Maybe a Bookmobile. It could go around to places like the county park, the Senior Center, or the parking lot at the former Sperryville school.

From the number of those red and white signs that are present all over the county I have to wonder whether the matter were put to a public referendum, if the option Stay would not by a wide margin defeat the option Relocate.

Patrick Alther

Castleton

The post LTTE: Rapp reader has some thoughts on county library first appeared on The Piedmont Journal Recorder.