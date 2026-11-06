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Greene PC Site Plan Review – 73 Carpenters Mill Road
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 19 of the Greene County Zoning Ordinance, the Greene County Planning Department is reviewing site development plans for the following project:
Ganeshay, LLC of VA requests site plan review for a proposed commercial development consisting of restaurant and retail spaces, along with associated site improvements. The subject properties are identified as Tax Map Parcel 60C-(A)-38, located at 73 Carpenters Mill Road, Ruckersville, Virginia, consisting of approximately 2.91 acres; Tax Map Parcel 60C-(A)-38A, consisting of approximately 0.58 acres; and Tax Map Parcel 60C-(A)-38B, consisting of approximately 0.57 acres. Parcels 60C-(A)-38A and 60C-(A)-38B are located along Seminole Trail in Ruckersville, Virginia. The three parcels total approximately 4.06 acres and are zoned B-3 (Business Highway and High Intensity). The Greene County Future Land Use Map designates the properties as “Mixed Use Village Center.” (SPR26-011)
Site plans can be reviewed at the Greene County Administration Building, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
November 6 – 12, 2026
The post Greene PC Site Plan Review – 73 Carpenters Mill Road first appeared on The Piedmont Journal Recorder.