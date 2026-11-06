PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 19 of the Greene County Zoning Ordinance, the Greene County Planning Department is reviewing site development plans for the following project:

Ganeshay, LLC of VA requests site plan review for a proposed commercial development consisting of restaurant and retail spaces, along with associated site improvements. The subject properties are identified as Tax Map Parcel 60C-(A)-38, located at 73 Carpenters Mill Road, Ruckersville, Virginia, consisting of approximately 2.91 acres; Tax Map Parcel 60C-(A)-38A, consisting of approximately 0.58 acres; and Tax Map Parcel 60C-(A)-38B, consisting of approximately 0.57 acres. Parcels 60C-(A)-38A and 60C-(A)-38B are located along Seminole Trail in Ruckersville, Virginia. The three parcels total approximately 4.06 acres and are zoned B-3 (Business Highway and High Intensity). The Greene County Future Land Use Map designates the properties as “Mixed Use Village Center.” (SPR26-011)

Site plans can be reviewed at the Greene County Administration Building, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

November 6 – 12, 2026

The post Greene PC Site Plan Review – 73 Carpenters Mill Road first appeared on The Piedmont Journal Recorder.