Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred Tuesday at approximately 1:48 p.m. at the intersection of Orange and Fairground roads in Madison County.

The preliminary investigation indicates a collision occurred at the intersection between a Porsche and a dump truck.

The driver of the dump truck was ejected from his vehicle. A passenger in the Porsche was extracted by Madison County EMS and Madison County Volunteer Fire Company.

Both were airlifted to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville by UVA’s Pegasus and Air Care 6, based in Culpeper.

Three other passengers in the Porsche were transported to area hospitals by Madison EMS and Greene County EMS.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) detoured traffic away from Orange Road, though Fairground Road traffic continued once law enforcement and first responders assessed the incident.

Madison County school buses were also diverted from the area via Oneil Road.

In addition to Madison and Greene EMS and the fire company, other units called included Reva Rescue Engine and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

The post Two from Tuesday’s Madison crash airlifted to UVA Hospital first appeared on The Piedmont Journal Recorder.