A retired judge from Virginia Beach was ready to throw the book and incarceration on a Charlottesville businessman Thursday in Madison County Circuit Court.

Judge Designate H. Thomas Padrick sternly looked down on defendant Ton Dinh, who owns a 5.9-acre property on Jacks Shop Road in Rochelle. Dinh has a Saab repair shop in Charlottesville and has used his Madison property as an illegal storage facility since 2023.

County Zoning Administrator Allen Nicholls began investigating the zoning violation case in 2023 and brought a single charge against Denh in the county’s general district court on February 6, 2025.

That case resulted in a fine of $5,000 on March 3, 2025. But the cars remained on site.

Nicholls advanced the case to circuit court on April 1, 2026, documenting Dinh still had Saabs on the acreage.

Presiding Judge David B. Franzen recused himself without explanation, and a string of judge designates have handled the case since.

Fast forward to Thursday when Judge Padrick sat on the bench.

Nicholls, through Assistant County Attorney Sean Gregg, introduced an order requiring Dinh to finally remove the 50 Saabs from the property or risk the county disposing of them and billing Dinh for the work.

Gregg also introduced several photographs taken by Nicholls on Noveember 4, showing 50 vehicles still onsite.

Dinh produced excuses. The judge didn’t want to hear it. The judge threatened jail for Dinh, saying he’d put him there until the vehicles were gone from Madison County.

In the end, Dinh has until December 1 to remove the vehicles. He is set to return to court the next day and if they aren’t removed the next judge designate could use jail instead of a carrot to prove the county right.

According to Gregg, if the county must remove and dispose of them, it will have to wait 30 days since Dinh has the right to appeal the case to the Virginia Court of Appeals.

The post Charlottesville businessman threatened with jail over Madison County Zoning violation first appeared on The Piedmont Journal Recorder.