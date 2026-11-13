📢 Help Extended Care patients make blankets for local cancer patients

Residents at Greene County Medical Center Extended Care in Jefferson have started a special project: making soft fleece blankets for oncology patients receiving treatment in the same building.

So far, they’ve finished about 10 blankets and would love to keep going, but they need more supplies.

The Extended Care team is asking the community to donate fleece, fleece blanket kits, other supplies, or monetary gifts to support the project.

If you’d like to help, contact Amber Reed, Activity Director at Greene County Medical Center Extended Care:

Phone: 515-386-0638

Email: amber.reed@gcmchealth.com

As one of the residents said, “It’s a community project, anybody can join.” Even a small donation can help bring warmth and comfort to local patients going through a tough time.