📢 November diabetes education at Greene County Medical Center

📢 Learn About Diabetes This November at Greene County Medical Center

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and Greene County Medical Center is encouraging everyone to learn their risk and support those living with diabetes.

You’re invited to:

Wear blue throughout November , especially on World Diabetes Day, Saturday, November 14, 2026 .

, especially on . Learn key facts: 12% of the U.S. population has diabetes, and 1 in 3 Americans has prediabetes.

Diabetes Management at Greene County Medical Center can:

Help you make lifestyle changes to manage diabetes

Teach you about Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) options

options Provide one-on-one education based on where you are in your journey

Show ways to help prevent or delay complications like heart disease, blindness, kidney disease, or amputation by managing blood sugars

Not sure about your risk? Take the 1-minute prediabetes test mentioned in the article to see if you may be at risk and talk with your healthcare provider or the Greene County Medical Center Diabetes Management team for next steps.