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Springfield

Greene County Jail Now Located on W. Division Street

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJtwx_1Go58Lso00

The Greene County courthouse and jail once stood on the Springfield City Square, but the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and jail moved in 2022 to their current home at 5100 W. Division Street in Greene County.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Greene County Sheriff's Office

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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