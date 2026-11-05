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Springfield
Greene County Jail Now Located on W. Division Street
3 days ago
The Greene County courthouse and jail once stood on the Springfield City Square, but the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and jail moved in 2022 to their current home at 5100 W. Division Street in Greene County.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Greene County Sheriff's Office
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