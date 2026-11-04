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🍽️ Greendale Food Jobs: Multiple Restaurant Roles Hiring Now
Greendale’s food scene is busy, and a few big-name spots are adding to their crews. Good options here if you like fast-paced work, free food, and room to grow.
Service Team Associate
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Greendale, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front counter, drive-thru, or kitchen role where you greet guests, serve food, handle payments, and keep the restaurant clean. Perks include: flexible schedules, free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision for eligible full-timers, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and paid training with clear paths into management.
Cook – Evening & Late Night Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Greendale, WI
- Type: Hourly, shifts include evenings & late nights
- Starting Pay: $15.00/hour
Back-of-house role cooking chicken fingers in a fun, high-energy kitchen. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, some major holidays off, and chances to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year through training and performance.
Cocinero – Turno de tarde y noche
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Greendale, WI
- Type: Puesto por horas, turnos de tarde y noche
- Salario inicial: $15.00/hora
Mismo puesto de cocinero, pero publicado en español. Ambiente rápido y divertido, sin experiencia previa requerida y capacitación pagada. Ofrecen tiempo libre pagado (según horas trabajadas), 401(k) con aportación del empleador, seguro médico y de farmacia, y horarios flexibles.
If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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