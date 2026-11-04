🍽️ Greendale Food Jobs: Multiple Restaurant Roles Hiring Now

Greendale’s food scene is busy, and a few big-name spots are adding to their crews. Good options here if you like fast-paced work, free food, and room to grow.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Greendale, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front counter, drive-thru, or kitchen role where you greet guests, serve food, handle payments, and keep the restaurant clean. Perks include: flexible schedules, free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision for eligible full-timers, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and paid training with clear paths into management.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Location: Greendale, WI

Type: Hourly, shifts include evenings & late nights

Hourly, shifts include evenings & late nights Starting Pay: $15.00/hour

Back-of-house role cooking chicken fingers in a fun, high-energy kitchen. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, some major holidays off, and chances to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year through training and performance.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Location: Greendale, WI

Type: Puesto por horas, turnos de tarde y noche

Puesto por horas, turnos de tarde y noche Salario inicial: $15.00/hora

Mismo puesto de cocinero, pero publicado en español. Ambiente rápido y divertido, sin experiencia previa requerida y capacitación pagada. Ofrecen tiempo libre pagado (según horas trabajadas), 401(k) con aportación del empleador, seguro médico y de farmacia, y horarios flexibles.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.