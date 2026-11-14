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🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs in Greencastle, IN With Solid Pay
Greencastle has a nice mix of steady retail and public service jobs right now, with both full-time and part-time options. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.
Home Team Associate – Walmart Supercenter
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #902
- Location: 1750 Indianapolis Rd, Greencastle, IN 46135
- Type: Full-Time (mid-shift, closing)
- Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives
You’ll greet shoppers, help them find what they need, and keep home department displays looking good. This role comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (Walmart-paid education from high school through bachelor’s degrees).
Cashier – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Greencastle, IN
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-house role handling guest payments and basic cash handling in a busy restaurant setting. They prefer someone 18+ with a high school diploma or GED, plus some restaurant, retail, or supervisory experience and solid math and computer skills.
BMV Part-time Customer Service Representative
- Employer: State of Indiana – Bureau of Motor Vehicles
- Location: Greencastle BMV Branch, Greencastle, IN 46135
- Type: Part-Time (hours within Tue–Sat branch schedule)
- Pay: Starts at $19.31 per hour
You’ll be the first point of contact at the BMV, helping Hoosiers with licenses, registrations, and other transactions. This role offers steady hours, paid time off, 12 paid holidays (14 in election years), new parent leave, free parking, and free LinkedIn Learning, with no college degree required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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