Greencastle has a nice mix of steady retail and public service jobs right now, with both full-time and part-time options. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #902

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1750 Indianapolis Rd, Greencastle, IN 46135

Type: Full-Time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

You’ll greet shoppers, help them find what they need, and keep home department displays looking good. This role comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (Walmart-paid education from high school through bachelor’s degrees).

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Greencastle, IN

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role handling guest payments and basic cash handling in a busy restaurant setting. They prefer someone 18+ with a high school diploma or GED, plus some restaurant, retail, or supervisory experience and solid math and computer skills.

Employer: State of Indiana – Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Location: Greencastle BMV Branch, Greencastle, IN 46135

Type: Part-Time (hours within Tue–Sat branch schedule)

(hours within Tue–Sat branch schedule) Pay: Starts at $19.31 per hour

You’ll be the first point of contact at the BMV, helping Hoosiers with licenses, registrations, and other transactions. This role offers steady hours, paid time off, 12 paid holidays (14 in election years), new parent leave, free parking, and free LinkedIn Learning, with no college degree required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.