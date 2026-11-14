⚠️ Town pushing Verizon and other carriers on bad cell service

The Town of Greenburgh has sent more than 100 resident complaints about poor cell service to Verizon. A Verizon representative is forwarding these addresses and emails to their technical team for review.

Town Supervisor Paul Feiner has a follow‑up meeting on Tuesday with Verizon’s attorney. After that review, Verizon is expected to share recommendations, which may include adding more antennas on town properties. The company is also working with the Village of Ardsley on similar issues.

Feiner also sent a formal letter dated Nov. 10, 2026 to the CEOs of Verizon, AT&T, and T‑Mobile, asking them to:

Do a full coverage assessment of Greenburgh

of Greenburgh Identify neighborhoods with poor service

Provide a detailed improvement plan and timeline

and Assign a senior representative to work with the town

to work with the town Meet with the Town Board and Antenna Review Committee at a public meeting so residents can share experiences.

The town will share updates with residents before any action is taken.