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Greenburgh
📅 America 250 photo reception at Greenburgh Library
9 days ago
📅 America 250 photo reception at Greenburgh Library
Celebrate 250 years of American independence through local photography at the Greenburgh Public Library.
The Westchester Photographic Society is hosting an in-person art reception where local photographers share original works exploring:
- Community celebrations
- Natural majesty
- Historical architecture
- The diverse faces of the American spirit
Reception details:
- Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
- Time: 2:00pm – 4:00pm
- Location: Multipurpose Room, Greenburgh Public Library
- Audience: All ages are welcome
The full America 250 Photography Exhibition is on view in the Howard and Ruth Jacobs Gallery from October 9 through November 30, 2026, so you can also stop by another day to enjoy the photos at your own pace.
More Info: Art Reception - Westchester Photo Society - ...
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