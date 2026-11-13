📅 America 250 photo reception at Greenburgh Library

Celebrate 250 years of American independence through local photography at the Greenburgh Public Library.

The Westchester Photographic Society is hosting an in-person art reception where local photographers share original works exploring:

Community celebrations

Natural majesty

Historical architecture

The diverse faces of the American spirit

Reception details:

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Sunday, Time: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: Multipurpose Room , Greenburgh Public Library

, Greenburgh Public Library Audience: All ages are welcome

The full America 250 Photography Exhibition is on view in the Howard and Ruth Jacobs Gallery from October 9 through November 30, 2026, so you can also stop by another day to enjoy the photos at your own pace.