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Greenburgh
⚠️ Town of Greenburgh email is down across all departments
8 days ago
⚠️ Town email outage – how to reach Greenburgh staff
Town of Greenburgh employees are currently not receiving or sending email due to a major Microsoft Outlook outage.
- Email stopped working around 12:45 PM and, as of 10:30 PM the same day, was still down.
- The outage affects every town department.
- If you emailed any town employee and did not get a reply, this is why – they likely never received your message.
During the outage, you can reach Town Supervisor Paul Feiner directly on his cell at 914-438-1343.
He notes that he will respond to all constituent emails once service is restored.
More Info: why no one in Greenburgh responding to e mails---M...
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