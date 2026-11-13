⚠️ Town email outage – how to reach Greenburgh staff

Town of Greenburgh employees are currently not receiving or sending email due to a major Microsoft Outlook outage.

Email stopped working around 12:45 PM and, as of 10:30 PM the same day, was still down.

and, as of the same day, was still down. The outage affects every town department .

. If you emailed any town employee and did not get a reply, this is why – they likely never received your message.

During the outage, you can reach Town Supervisor Paul Feiner directly on his cell at 914-438-1343.

He notes that he will respond to all constituent emails once service is restored.