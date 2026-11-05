📢 Greenburgh student news network seeks young reporters

📢 Student journalists wanted for Greenburgh news network

Former Hastings resident Phil Weiser – once a student here who managed Paul Feiner’s first Greenburgh Town Supervisor campaign – has gone on to an impressive career, including serving as Colorado Attorney General and now becoming Governor-elect of Colorado.

Town Supervisor Paul Feiner shares this story to highlight the potential of local students and to spotlight the Greenburgh Student News Network (GSNN), a student-run news platform where local students learn journalism and video production.

GSNN’s first show was an interview with State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

If you’re a student in Westchester interested in reporting, filming, or helping produce local news, you can join GSNN:

Email armitamojazza@gmail.com

Or text 914-837-0078

It’s a chance to build real media skills and be part of a local student news team.