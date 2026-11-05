undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Greenburgh student news network seeks young reporters
📢 Student journalists wanted for Greenburgh news network
Former Hastings resident Phil Weiser – once a student here who managed Paul Feiner’s first Greenburgh Town Supervisor campaign – has gone on to an impressive career, including serving as Colorado Attorney General and now becoming Governor-elect of Colorado.
Town Supervisor Paul Feiner shares this story to highlight the potential of local students and to spotlight the Greenburgh Student News Network (GSNN), a student-run news platform where local students learn journalism and video production.
GSNN’s first show was an interview with State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
If you’re a student in Westchester interested in reporting, filming, or helping produce local news, you can join GSNN:
- Email armitamojazza@gmail.com
- Or text 914-837-0078
It’s a chance to build real media skills and be part of a local student news team.
More Info: Former Hastings resident Phil Weiser is Governor e...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.