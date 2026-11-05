🚌 Multiple CDL Driver Jobs in Greenbrier, TN with $25/hr+ Pay

Greenbrier has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you’ve got your CDL and don’t mind hands-on work. These roles come with steady hours, overtime, and strong benefits.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: Greenbrier, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$25/hour + OT

Drive Class B trucks (vacuum trailers, roll-offs, box trucks, more) and help with hazardous waste clean-up at customer sites. Good fit if you like variety in your day, want overtime, and like the idea of helping keep sites and the environment clean. Benefits kick in after 30 days, plus 401(k) with match and employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: Greenbrier, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $25/hour (recruiting rate)

Run Class A equipment like vacuum trucks, guzzlers, and roll-offs while supporting hazardous waste clean-up. Mix of driving and physical labor, with chances for overtime, paid training, and growth. Full benefits after 30 days, plus 401(k) with match and tuition reimbursement.

(Also listed on Indeed here for reference: Driver Class A – Indeed posting)

If one of these looks close to what you want, don’t wait—get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.