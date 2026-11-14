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🐶 Loyal Shepherds & Malinois Waiting for Homes in Greenbrier
Looking for a smart, loyal dog to join your family in Greenbrier, AR? These wonderful pups at Faulkner County Animal Shelter are hoping for a second chance and a loving home.
Alessia
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (501) 904-8268
Alessia is a beautiful adult German Shepherd mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. She’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with a family who loves this smart, working breed.
👉 Meet Alessia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ida
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (501) 904-8268
Ida is a young German Shepherd mix puppy with striking black-and-tan markings. She’ll need training, patience, and lots of playtime as she grows.
👉 Meet Ida and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Custer
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (501) 904-8268
Custer is a handsome young white German Shepherd mix. He’s at a great age to learn new skills and bond closely with his new person.
👉 Meet Custer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shamara
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (501) 904-8268
Shamara is another adorable German Shepherd mix puppy with classic shepherd coloring. She’s ready for a family who can guide her through puppyhood.
👉 Meet Shamara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Opha
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with black
- Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (501) 904-8268
Opha is an adult Belgian Malinois mix with rich red-and-black coloring. This is an active, intelligent breed, so she’ll do best with someone ready to keep her mind and body busy.
👉 Meet Opha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greenbrier, AR, please consider visiting Faulkner County Animal Shelter or calling (501) 904-8268 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.