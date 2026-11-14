Looking for a smart, loyal dog to join your family in Greenbrier, AR? These wonderful pups at Faulkner County Animal Shelter are hoping for a second chance and a loving home.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter

Contact: (501) 904-8268

Alessia is a beautiful adult German Shepherd mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. She’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with a family who loves this smart, working breed.

👉 Meet Alessia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter

Contact: (501) 904-8268

Ida is a young German Shepherd mix puppy with striking black-and-tan markings. She’ll need training, patience, and lots of playtime as she grows.

👉 Meet Ida and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter

Contact: (501) 904-8268

Custer is a handsome young white German Shepherd mix. He’s at a great age to learn new skills and bond closely with his new person.

👉 Meet Custer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter

Contact: (501) 904-8268

Shamara is another adorable German Shepherd mix puppy with classic shepherd coloring. She’s ready for a family who can guide her through puppyhood.

👉 Meet Shamara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with black

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with black Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter

Contact: (501) 904-8268

Opha is an adult Belgian Malinois mix with rich red-and-black coloring. This is an active, intelligent breed, so she’ll do best with someone ready to keep her mind and body busy.

👉 Meet Opha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greenbrier, AR, please consider visiting Faulkner County Animal Shelter or calling (501) 904-8268 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.