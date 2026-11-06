🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Greenbrier, AR

Looking for a four-legged friend in Greenbrier, AR? These adoptable dogs at Faulkner County Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Bearded Collie / Portuguese Water Dog mix

Bearded Collie / Portuguese Water Dog mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter

Phone: (501) 904-8268

Opal is a senior girl with a beautiful black-and-white coat and a calm presence. If you have a quieter home and a soft spot for older dogs, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bearded Collie / Portuguese Water Dog mix

Bearded Collie / Portuguese Water Dog mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter

Phone: (501) 904-8268

Annie is a younger pup with striking white-and-black markings. She may be a good fit for an active home ready to guide a younger dog and help her learn the ropes.

👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter

Phone: (501) 904-8268

Mally is a white Lab mix, an adult girl who may be past the wild puppy stage but still ready for walks, playtime, and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Mally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

White with red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter

Phone: (501) 904-8268

Penny is a smart, working-breed mix who may enjoy having a job to do—like hikes, games, or training sessions with her new family.

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter

Phone: (501) 904-8268

Birdie is a tiny senior lady with a soft-colored coat. She may be perfect for someone wanting a smaller companion to share the couch and a calm routine.

👉 Meet Birdie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / German Shepherd Dog mix

Boxer / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter

Phone: (501) 904-8268

Prissy is a strong, beautiful mix of Boxer and German Shepherd. She may be a great partner for someone who enjoys outdoor time and wants a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Prissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greenbrier, Arkansas, please consider visiting Faulkner County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (501) 904-8268 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.