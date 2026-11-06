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🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Greenbrier, AR
Looking for a four-legged friend in Greenbrier, AR? These adoptable dogs at Faulkner County Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
Opal
- Breed: Bearded Collie / Portuguese Water Dog mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (501) 904-8268
Opal is a senior girl with a beautiful black-and-white coat and a calm presence. If you have a quieter home and a soft spot for older dogs, she could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Annie
- Breed: Bearded Collie / Portuguese Water Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (501) 904-8268
Annie is a younger pup with striking white-and-black markings. She may be a good fit for an active home ready to guide a younger dog and help her learn the ropes.
👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mally
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (501) 904-8268
Mally is a white Lab mix, an adult girl who may be past the wild puppy stage but still ready for walks, playtime, and plenty of love.
👉 Meet Mally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penny
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (501) 904-8268
Penny is a smart, working-breed mix who may enjoy having a job to do—like hikes, games, or training sessions with her new family.
👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Birdie
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (501) 904-8268
Birdie is a tiny senior lady with a soft-colored coat. She may be perfect for someone wanting a smaller companion to share the couch and a calm routine.
👉 Meet Birdie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Prissy
- Breed: Boxer / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (501) 904-8268
Prissy is a strong, beautiful mix of Boxer and German Shepherd. She may be a great partner for someone who enjoys outdoor time and wants a loyal companion.
👉 Meet Prissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greenbrier, Arkansas, please consider visiting Faulkner County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (501) 904-8268 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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