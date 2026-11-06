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Greenbrier

🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Greenbrier, AR

8 days ago

Looking for a four-legged friend in Greenbrier, AR? These adoptable dogs at Faulkner County Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Opal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THer3_1GoMDCjv00
  • Breed: Bearded Collie / Portuguese Water Dog mix
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with white
  • Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (501) 904-8268

Opal is a senior girl with a beautiful black-and-white coat and a calm presence. If you have a quieter home and a soft spot for older dogs, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Annie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHBbV_1GoMDCjv00
  • Breed: Bearded Collie / Portuguese Water Dog mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White with black
  • Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (501) 904-8268

Annie is a younger pup with striking white-and-black markings. She may be a good fit for an active home ready to guide a younger dog and help her learn the ropes.

👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mally

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UqL7_1GoMDCjv00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White
  • Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (501) 904-8268

Mally is a white Lab mix, an adult girl who may be past the wild puppy stage but still ready for walks, playtime, and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Mally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Penny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpXhd_1GoMDCjv00
  • Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Australian Cattle Dog mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut
  • Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (501) 904-8268

Penny is a smart, working-breed mix who may enjoy having a job to do—like hikes, games, or training sessions with her new family.

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Birdie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d88vP_1GoMDCjv00
  • Breed: Chihuahua mix
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
  • Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (501) 904-8268

Birdie is a tiny senior lady with a soft-colored coat. She may be perfect for someone wanting a smaller companion to share the couch and a calm routine.

👉 Meet Birdie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Prissy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1os4DT_1GoMDCjv00
  • Breed: Boxer / German Shepherd Dog mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/chocolate with black
  • Shelter: Faulkner County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (501) 904-8268

Prissy is a strong, beautiful mix of Boxer and German Shepherd. She may be a great partner for someone who enjoys outdoor time and wants a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Prissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greenbrier, Arkansas, please consider visiting Faulkner County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (501) 904-8268 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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