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Greenbelt
⚠️ Thanksgiving week trash & recycling changes in Greenbelt
4 days ago
🚧 Thanksgiving week trash & recycling changes in Greenbelt
City of Greenbelt offices will be closed Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for Thanksgiving.
Service changes for the week of November 24:
- Monday route – no change
- Tuesday route – no change
- Wednesday route – no change
- Thursday route – refuse will be collected on Wednesday; no recycling pickup
On Friday, November 27, there will be no collections of:
- Appliances
- Odd metals
- Rigid plastics
- Yard waste
Questions? Contact Public Works at (301) 474-8004 or [email protected].
More Info: Thanksgiving Trash & Recycling Schedule • Greenbel...
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