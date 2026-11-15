🚧 Thanksgiving week trash & recycling changes in Greenbelt

City of Greenbelt offices will be closed Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for Thanksgiving.

Service changes for the week of November 24:

Monday route – no change

– Tuesday route – no change

– Wednesday route – no change

– Thursday route – refuse will be collected on Wednesday; no recycling pickup

On Friday, November 27, there will be no collections of:

Appliances

Odd metals

Rigid plastics

Yard waste

Questions? Contact Public Works at (301) 474-8004 or [email protected].