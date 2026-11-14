Greenbelt’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Greenbelt, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into retail leadership with a growing off-price fashion retailer. You’ll help run daily store operations, coach the team, support hiring, and keep the store looking sharp, with benefits and room to move up.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Greenbelt, MD (local financial center)

(local financial center) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 1st shift)

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing banking role where you handle basic transactions, talk through customers’ money goals, and connect them to the right products. Good fit if you enjoy sales, tech-friendly banking tools, and building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: For Eyes (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Greenbelt, MD (FE Greenway)

(FE Greenway) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and local wage; may include bonus/commission and benefits)

Help customers pick frames, fit glasses, and check out smoothly in a busy optical shop. Great for people who like sales, staying active on the floor, and learning a niche skill in eyecare.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.