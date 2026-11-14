Greenbelt’s tech scene is buzzing, especially around NASA Goddard and federal contracts. If you’re into cloud, Python, or DevOps, there are some solid roles open right now.

Employer: MCSG Technologies

MCSG Technologies Location: Greenbelt, MD (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center) – hybrid , 3 days onsite

– , 3 days onsite Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bridge IT systems administration and software engineering while supporting NASA Goddard. You’ll manage Linux/UNIX environments, CI/CD tools (GitHub/GitLab, Jenkins), Docker, and write scripts in Python/Bash/PowerShell to automate infrastructure. Security clearance eligibility is required, and the role comes with a full benefits package.

Employer: GAMA-1 Technologies

GAMA-1 Technologies Location: Listed as Greenbelt, MD with a remote work environment

Listed as with a Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full stack role on a national, safety-of-life weather-warning system. You’ll work on an AWS + Kubernetes (EKS) platform using GitOps and infrastructure-as-code, building secure GIS and data visualization tools that turn real-time data into clear alerts.

(Note: This is one unique role; similar postings with different links describe the same position.)

Employer: MCSG Technologies

MCSG Technologies Location: Greenbelt, MD (NASA Goddard) – hybrid , at least 1 day onsite

– , at least 1 day onsite Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-junior level role (about 1–3 years’ experience) working on AI/ML-powered search and rescue software (SIREN) for the NASA SARSAT Program. Heavy Python, Pandas/NumPy, data integration, automated testing (PyTest/unittest), and CI/CD with GitLab, all in support of Coast Guard and Air Force rescue missions.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—federal and NASA-adjacent roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.