Four lovely cats in Greenbelt, MD are getting ready for their forever homes, and they’ll be ready to go right at the start of December. All are with Partnership for Animal Welfare, Inc. (PAW) and have already had important health checks.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (DOB: 8/26/2026)

Baby kitten (DOB: 8/26/2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $120

Status: Will be ready for her forever home on December 2

Will be ready for her forever home on Health: FIV/FeLV/HW negative; up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines

FIV/FeLV/HW negative; up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines Spay/microchip: Will be spayed and microchipped on December 1

Will be Personality from shelter: A playful grey tabby kitten

A playful grey tabby kitten Shelter: Partnership for Animal Welfare, Inc.

Contact: (301) 572-4729

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (DOB: 8/26/2026)

Baby kitten (DOB: 8/26/2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Buff/orange

Buff/orange Adoption fee: $120

Status: Will be ready for his forever home on December 2

Will be ready for his forever home on Health: FIV/FeLV/HW negative; up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines

FIV/FeLV/HW negative; up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines Neuter/microchip: Will be neutered and microchipped on December 1

Will be Personality from shelter: A playful buff/orange kitten

A playful buff/orange kitten Shelter: Partnership for Animal Welfare, Inc.

Contact: (301) 572-4729

👉 Meet Honeybun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (DOB: 9/6/2023)

Adult (DOB: 9/6/2023) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Status: Will be ready for her forever home on December 2

Will be ready for her forever home on Health: FIV/FeLV/HW negative; up-to-date on vaccines

FIV/FeLV/HW negative; up-to-date on vaccines Spay/microchip: Will be spayed and microchipped on December 1

Will be Personality from shelter: A sweet and loving momma cat who is looking for her family now that she is about to be an empty nester

A sweet and loving momma cat who is looking for her family now that she is about to be an empty nester Shelter: Partnership for Animal Welfare, Inc.

Contact: (301) 572-4729

👉 Meet Meadowlark Momma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (DOB: 8/26/2026)

Baby kitten (DOB: 8/26/2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $120

Status: Will be ready for his forever home on December 2

Will be ready for his forever home on Health: FIV/FeLV/HW negative; up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines

FIV/FeLV/HW negative; up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines Neuter/microchip: Will be neutered and microchipped on December 1

Will be Personality from shelter: A playful grey tabby kitten

A playful grey tabby kitten Shelter: Partnership for Animal Welfare, Inc.

Contact: (301) 572-4729

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greenbelt, MD and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Partnership for Animal Welfare, Inc. at (301) 572-4729 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.