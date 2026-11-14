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🐱 Sweet Greenbelt Kittens & Mama Cat Ready for Adoption Soon
Four lovely cats in Greenbelt, MD are getting ready for their forever homes, and they’ll be ready to go right at the start of December. All are with Partnership for Animal Welfare, Inc. (PAW) and have already had important health checks.
Maple
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (DOB: 8/26/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $120
- Status: Will be ready for her forever home on December 2
- Health: FIV/FeLV/HW negative; up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines
- Spay/microchip: Will be spayed and microchipped on December 1
- Personality from shelter: A playful grey tabby kitten
- Shelter: Partnership for Animal Welfare, Inc.
- Contact: (301) 572-4729
👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honeybun
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (DOB: 8/26/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Buff/orange
- Adoption fee: $120
- Status: Will be ready for his forever home on December 2
- Health: FIV/FeLV/HW negative; up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines
- Neuter/microchip: Will be neutered and microchipped on December 1
- Personality from shelter: A playful buff/orange kitten
- Shelter: Partnership for Animal Welfare, Inc.
- Contact: (301) 572-4729
👉 Meet Honeybun and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meadowlark Momma
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (DOB: 9/6/2023)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
- Status: Will be ready for her forever home on December 2
- Health: FIV/FeLV/HW negative; up-to-date on vaccines
- Spay/microchip: Will be spayed and microchipped on December 1
- Personality from shelter: A sweet and loving momma cat who is looking for her family now that she is about to be an empty nester
- Shelter: Partnership for Animal Welfare, Inc.
- Contact: (301) 572-4729
👉 Meet Meadowlark Momma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (DOB: 8/26/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $120
- Status: Will be ready for his forever home on December 2
- Health: FIV/FeLV/HW negative; up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines
- Neuter/microchip: Will be neutered and microchipped on December 1
- Personality from shelter: A playful grey tabby kitten
- Shelter: Partnership for Animal Welfare, Inc.
- Contact: (301) 572-4729
👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greenbelt, MD and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Partnership for Animal Welfare, Inc. at (301) 572-4729 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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