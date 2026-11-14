Greenbelt’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and practices looking for steady, long-term team members. If you’ve got clinical skills and like patient-facing work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: AbsoluteCare

AbsoluteCare Location: Greenbelt, MD

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM )

(Monday–Friday, ) Pay: $18–$21/hour (based on experience)

Support the pharmacist with filling prescriptions, insurance processing, and patient medication delivery in a clinic-style setting. Great fit if you have 2–3 years’ tech experience, are licensed/registered with the board of pharmacy, and want a steady weekday schedule with no nights or weekends listed.

Employer: Emma Galvan & Associates, D.D.S., P.C. (Greenbelt Dental Associates)

Location: Greenbelt, MD

Type: Full-time (four-day week, Monday–Thursday)

(four-day week, Monday–Thursday) Pay: $24–$30/hour

Chairside assist for a busy general dentistry office with a loyal patient base and a schedule that wraps by Thursday. You’ll handle X-rays, room setup/turnover, sterilization, and patient education—ideal if you have MD radiology certification and 2+ years of chairside experience and like a fast-paced but supportive team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local offices often grow and keep good resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.