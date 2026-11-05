🏗️ Greenbelt MD Engineering Roles with Multiple NASA-Focused Openings

Greenbelt’s space and engineering scene is busy, especially around NASA Goddard. Here are a few high‑impact roles hiring now if you’re deep into systems and test work.

Employer: Columbus Technologies and Services

Columbus Technologies and Services Location: Greenbelt, MD (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center)

(NASA Goddard Space Flight Center) Type: Full-time, W2 with full benefits

Full-time, W2 with full benefits Salary: $80,000–$120,000 + benefits

Key notes: US citizenship required; ongoing role

Support the Dragonfly Mass Spectrometer (DraMS) as an I&T Systems Engineer on the GSMO‑3 contract. You’ll work closely with the systems team on instrument control testbeds, simulations, and test campaigns up through Flight Model acceptance; spacecraft test conductor and scripting experience are big pluses.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions)

Location: Greenbelt, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range for this contract in Greenbelt: $191,900–$287,800

Experience level: 15+ years systems engineering

Join KBR/Trinzic’s Structural Engineering and Analysis team supporting NASA Goddard missions like space telescopes, Earth science satellites, and planetary missions. This role dives deep into STOP analysis, moisture desorption, Invar growth, gravity release, Monte Carlo work, and maintaining a large custom script pipeline for observatory performance.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—give the posting a careful read, polish your resume around the listed skills, and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.