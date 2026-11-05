💻 Greenbelt MD IT Jobs: Multiple Roles, Some Paying $90K+

Greenbelt’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around NASA Goddard and federal contractors. Here are a few solid IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD (hybrid; must live within 50 miles of a NASA site)

(hybrid; must live within 50 miles of a NASA site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,300 – $166,850

Clearance: U.S. Citizenship + ability to obtain Public Trust

Senior network role supporting NASA’s enterprise network with a heavy focus on Wi‑Fi, RF design, and Cisco wireless (Catalyst, ISE, DNA Center). You’ll lead architecture, troubleshooting, and Zero Trust work for mission‑critical systems, using tools like Ekahau and Splunk.

Employer: GAMA-1 Technologies

Location: Greenbelt, MD (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior M365/SharePoint/enterprise platforms role, fully remote but based out of Greenbelt. You’ll own SharePoint Online and Microsoft 365, and lead a big push to configure HubSpot and migrate data from SharePoint Lists, including mapping, cleansing, and validation.

Employer: Select Source Solutions

Location: On-site in Silver Spring, MD (listed under Greenbelt area)

(listed under Greenbelt area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Ability to obtain a U.S. Government security clearance

Great fit for early‑career IT pros with 1–2 years of support experience. You’ll handle first‑level tickets, hardware/software troubleshooting, VPN and Wi‑Fi issues, and work directly with users on‑site.

Employer: MCSG Technologies

Location: Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD (hybrid; 3 days on-site )

(hybrid; ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Experience: 3+ years in software dev, sysadmin, or systems engineering

Hybrid role that blends software engineering with systems administration. You’ll manage Linux/Windows environments, CI/CD tools (GitHub/GitLab, Jenkins), Docker, scripting (Python/Bash/PowerShell), and help streamline SDLC pipelines for engineering teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and related roles. Don’t wait too long; federal‑adjacent IT jobs in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.