⚠️ Veterans Day trash & recycling changes in Greenbelt

🚛 Veterans Day changes to Greenbelt trash & recycling

City of Greenbelt offices will be closed Wednesday, November 11 for Veterans Day. The Greenbelt Connection will not operate that day.

Refuse & recycling schedule – Week of November 9:

Monday route: No change

No change Tuesday route: No change

No change Wednesday route: Collected Thursday

Collected Thursday route: Collected Friday

There will be no appliance, odd metals, rigid plastics, or yard waste collections on Friday, November 13.

Questions? Contact Public Works at (301) 474-8004 or [email protected].