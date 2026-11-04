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Greenbelt
⚠️ Veterans Day trash & recycling changes in Greenbelt
2 days ago
🚛 Veterans Day changes to Greenbelt trash & recycling
City of Greenbelt offices will be closed Wednesday, November 11 for Veterans Day. The Greenbelt Connection will not operate that day.
Refuse & recycling schedule – Week of November 9:
- Monday route: No change
- Tuesday route: No change
- Wednesday route: Collected Thursday
- Thursday route: Collected Friday
There will be no appliance, odd metals, rigid plastics, or yard waste collections on Friday, November 13.
Questions? Contact Public Works at (301) 474-8004 or [email protected].
More Info: Veteran's Day Trash & Recycling Schedule • Greenbe...
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