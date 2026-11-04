Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Greenbelt

⚠️ Veterans Day trash & recycling changes in Greenbelt

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nxq7o_1GkUEV0B00

🚛 Veterans Day changes to Greenbelt trash & recycling

City of Greenbelt offices will be closed Wednesday, November 11 for Veterans Day. The Greenbelt Connection will not operate that day.

Refuse & recycling schedule – Week of November 9:

  • Monday route: No change
  • Tuesday route: No change
  • Wednesday route: Collected Thursday
  • Thursday route: Collected Friday

There will be no appliance, odd metals, rigid plastics, or yard waste collections on Friday, November 13.

Questions? Contact Public Works at (301) 474-8004 or [email protected].

More Info: Veteran's Day Trash & Recycling Schedule • Greenbe...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments