Greenback Christmas Parade and Contests Set for Dec. 5

The Greenback Annual Christmas Parade will be held in Downtown Greenback on December 5, 2026 with lineup at 10:00 AM and the parade starting at 11:00 AM, featuring vendors, crafts, a float contest, a gingerbread house contest, food trucks, Santa, and the Greenback Giving Tree as Grand Marshal. Vendor spots cost $30, and those wanting to volunteer, sponsor, earn community service hours, or secure a vendor space can email TownOfGreenback@gmail.com. Parade participants should arrive at 10:00 AM on the road next to the Greenback Community Center with a printed and signed waiver from the Greenback Mayor’s Office (or sign on arrival), and only Stacy O’Neil, Friends of Greenback, and City Recorder April Lewellyn are authorized to collect vendor funds.

For contests on December 5, 2026:

Gingerbread House Contest : Bring a completed gingerbread house to the parade event between 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM , fill out an entry form on site, and check back after the parade to see winners and pick up entries.

: Bring a completed gingerbread house to the parade event between , fill out an entry form on site, and check back after the parade to see winners and pick up entries. Christmas Float Contest: Floats line up on the road beside the Greenback Community Center; waivers may be brought from the Mayor’s Office or signed on site, floats will be judged during the parade, winners will be announced later on Facebook, and prizes can be picked up at the Mayor’s Office during business hours.

Questions can be sent to StacyOneil2009@gmail.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Greenback Events