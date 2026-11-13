Green Valley has some solid cleaning and facilities roles right now, especially if you like steady hours and working on well-kept campuses.

Below are several full-time housekeeping jobs you can scan and apply for fast.

Employer: La Posada at Park Centre

La Posada at Park Centre Location: Green Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time (Friday–Tuesday schedule, guaranteed 32 hours/week)

(Friday–Tuesday schedule, guaranteed 32 hours/week) Salary: Not listed

Work on a beautiful senior living campus with a steady schedule and strong benefits. This role is all about keeping resident rooms and common areas clean and safe while offering friendly customer service. Perks include PTO, 401(k) with match, health insurance, mileage incentive, on-site fitness center, and preschool discount.

Employer: La Posada

Location: Green Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time (Friday–Tuesday schedule, guaranteed 32 hours/week)

(Friday–Tuesday schedule, guaranteed 32 hours/week) Salary: Not listed

Same La Posada role, posted on Indeed for easy applying. You’ll handle routine and detailed cleaning across residences and healthcare areas, with a focus on professionalism, safety, and resident interaction. Great if you have about a year of experience and want good work/life balance and solid benefits.

Employer: Substance Abuse Center

Location: Green Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Join a team supporting clients in recovery while keeping the facility clean and welcoming. Shift runs Sunday–Wednesday, 7am–5pm, with duties like sweeping, mopping, dusting, and handling cleanliness issues. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.