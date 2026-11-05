🏥 Green Valley AZ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Green Valley, AZ right now, especially for hands-on patient support roles. If you like helping people and want stable, local work, these are worth a look.

Employer: United Community Health Center Maria Auxiliadora Inc

United Community Health Center Maria Auxiliadora Inc Location: Green Valley, AZ (supports multiple clinic sites)

(supports multiple clinic sites) Salary: From $17.40/hour

Type: Full-time, in person

This role mixes front-desk work with clinical support: greeting patients, taking vitals, helping providers, and keeping exam rooms stocked and clean. Great fit if you’re organized, can handle a fast pace, and have CPR, a valid AZ driver’s license, and some healthcare experience (CNA and Spanish are a plus). Strong benefits, including 403(b) match, health/vision/dental, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Green Valley, AZ

Salary: $18.25–$25.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Walgreens will train you on the job through an “earn while you learn” program to help you become PTCB-certified. You’ll work in a busy retail pharmacy, serving patients, filling prescriptions, handling insurance claims, and learning the tech systems. Good option if you want a long-term healthcare career with benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount) once you hit 30 hours/week.

Employer: Angels on Duty In Home Care

Angels on Duty In Home Care Location: Green Valley, AZ

Salary: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Type: In-home, flexible hours

Provide non-medical care in clients’ homes—things like light housekeeping, companionship, safety monitoring, and help with briefs. Flexible scheduling, sick pay, and health insurance for full-time staff. CPR/First Aid is needed (or willing to get it), plus a background check and driver’s license; DCW training and extra hands-on support are offered in-office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.