Green River’s grocery scene is hiring, with flexible part-time roles that keep you moving and talking with people all shift long.

Below are several solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers (Kroger family)

Smith's Food & Drug Centers (Kroger family) Location: Green River, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping shoppers find what they need, stocking shelves, checking dates, and keeping the store clean and safe. Good fit if you have basic math skills, clear communication, and enjoy a fast-paced, customer-facing job.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Green River, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work behind the counter preparing bakery and deli items, slicing, packaging, and offering samples while you help customers with orders. Great if you like food prep, learning equipment, and talking with regulars in a busy department.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.