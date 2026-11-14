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Green
💰 Pay City of Green income taxes due before Jan. 1, 2027
2 days ago
💰 Pay City of Green income taxes due before 2027
If you need to make income tax payments that are due before January 1, 2027, the City of Green says those payments should be made directly to the City of Green.
Use the city’s online system (the link from this notice) or other official City of Green payment options to submit what you owe by 12/31/26.
This applies to anyone who owes City of Green income tax for periods before January 1, 2027.
More Info: Alert Center • Follow this link to make income tax...
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