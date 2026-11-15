Looking for a four‑legged friend in Burlington, NC? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a loving home and a comfy spot on your couch.

Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Burlington, NC)

Adoptable through Breed: Weimaraner / Labrador Retriever mix

Weimaraner / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Silver & tan (Yorkie-like coloring)

Silver & tan (Yorkie-like coloring) Adoption Fee: $0

About Dream:

Dream is an energetic young girl who still has lots of play in her. She loves to cuddle on the couch, give kisses, and sunbathe outside. She currently plays and wrestles with another dog (a service dog) in her home, so she’s used to canine company. She is crate trained and food motivated, which can make training easier.

👉 Meet Dream and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable through Burlington Animal Services

Adoptable through Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Adoption Fee: Contact shelter for details

About PETEY:

PETEY is a young mixed-breed pup with a soft white and gray coat. As a baby, he’s at a great age for training and bonding with his new family. For details on his personality, vaccinations, and whether he’s already neutered, please reach out to the shelter.

Shelter: Burlington Animal Services

Burlington Animal Services Phone: (336) 578-0343

👉 Meet PETEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable through Burlington Animal Services

Adoptable through Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: Contact shelter for details

About AVA:

AVA is a striking young white Husky looking for her new person. Huskies are known for being active and smart, so AVA will likely do best with a family ready for exercise and mental enrichment. For more info on her temperament, training, and medical status, please contact the shelter.

Shelter: Burlington Animal Services

Burlington Animal Services Phone: (336) 578-0343

👉 Meet AVA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Burlington, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share this list with friends and neighbors who might be looking.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.