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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Burlington, NC
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Burlington, NC? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a loving home and a comfy spot on your couch.
Dream
- Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Burlington, NC)
- Breed: Weimaraner / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Silver & tan (Yorkie-like coloring)
- Adoption Fee: $0
About Dream:
Dream is an energetic young girl who still has lots of play in her. She loves to cuddle on the couch, give kisses, and sunbathe outside. She currently plays and wrestles with another dog (a service dog) in her home, so she’s used to canine company. She is crate trained and food motivated, which can make training easier.
👉 Meet Dream and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PETEY
- Status: Adoptable through Burlington Animal Services
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Adoption Fee: Contact shelter for details
About PETEY:
PETEY is a young mixed-breed pup with a soft white and gray coat. As a baby, he’s at a great age for training and bonding with his new family. For details on his personality, vaccinations, and whether he’s already neutered, please reach out to the shelter.
- Shelter: Burlington Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 578-0343
👉 Meet PETEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AVA
- Status: Adoptable through Burlington Animal Services
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: Contact shelter for details
About AVA:
AVA is a striking young white Husky looking for her new person. Huskies are known for being active and smart, so AVA will likely do best with a family ready for exercise and mental enrichment. For more info on her temperament, training, and medical status, please contact the shelter.
- Shelter: Burlington Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 578-0343
👉 Meet AVA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Burlington, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share this list with friends and neighbors who might be looking.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.