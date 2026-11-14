Looking for a dog in Burlington, NC? These adoptable pups are hoping for a safe, loving home. All details below come straight from their current caregivers.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Senior (about 8 years old)

Senior (about 8 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $0 (listed as no fee)

(listed as no fee) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Burlington, NC)

About Isys:

Described as a lovable, cuddly dog who enjoys car rides, sunbathing, playing, and children .

who enjoys . Loves attention and cuddles .

. Prefers short walks ; may walk better when she’s with other dogs.

; may walk better when she’s with other dogs. Can be shy and timid at first. Loud noises and crowds make her nervous, but she opens up once she feels safe.

Isys has been with her person since she was a puppy and now needs a new, calm home where she can relax and be loved.

👉 Meet ISYS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Burlington Animal Services

Contact: Burlington Animal Services (NC) – please call the shelter for current availability and fees

About Murphy:

A fun-loving, energetic pup who’s always ready for an adventure.

who’s always ready for an adventure. Loves to play, chase stuffed animals, and fetch tennis balls .

. Treat-motivated and already knows “sit.”

Murphy sounds like a great match for an active home that enjoys playtime and training.

👉 Meet MURPHY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Burlington Animal Services

Contact: Burlington Animal Services – call for details on temperament, fees, and meet-and-greet info

Izzy is a striking husky mix with a beautiful red-toned coat. The shelter can share more about her personality, energy level, and how she does with other pets.

👉 Meet IZZY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Burlington Animal Services

Contact: Burlington Animal Services – ask about Hank’s behavior, training, and adoption fee

Hank is a younger, medium-sized mixed breed with a handsome brindle coat. The shelter can tell you more about his activity level and what kind of home he’d do best in.

👉 Meet HANK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type)

Hound (unknown type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Merle

Merle Shelter: Burlington Animal Services

Contact: Burlington Animal Services – call for Banjo’s full bio and adoption details

Banjo is a merle-coated hound mix with that classic hound look and long ears. Reach out to the shelter to learn how he does on walks, with other dogs, and in a home setting.

👉 Meet BANJO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Burlington Animal Services

Contact: Burlington Animal Services – ask about puppy vaccines, neuter plans, and adoption fee

Francis Crick is a young husky pup, so expect typical puppy energy and the need for training, structure, and plenty of exercise. The shelter can share more about his current size and care needs.

👉 Meet FRANCIS CRICK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type)

Hound (unknown type) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Burlington Animal Services

Contact: Burlington Animal Services – call for puppy info, spay plans, and adoption fee

Maple is a black hound puppy who will need a family ready for training, socializing, and lots of playtime. The shelter can tell you more about her personality and care needs.

👉 Meet MAPLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Burlington, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this list with friends and neighbors. A quick call or visit to Burlington Animal Services or the private owner could be the start of a happy new chapter for these pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.