⚠️ City offices closed Nov 11, no trash pickup Nov 12

In observance of Veterans Day, all City buildings and services in Green Cove Springs will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. They will reopen on Thursday, November 12.

Trash collection change:

No trash collection on Thursday, November 12 .

. Trash service will resume on your next regularly scheduled collection day. Just put your cart out on your usual pickup day after the holiday.

Keep this in mind if you need to visit any City offices or are planning your household trash for that week.