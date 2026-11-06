🎓 Green Brook Township NJ: Multiple Fitness Instructor Openings

Green Brook’s fitness scene is busy, and local gyms are adding more group classes. If you love teaching and keeping people moving, these instructor roles are worth a look.

Employer: Crunch Fitness (Prime Time Fitness)

Crunch Fitness (Prime Time Fitness) Location: Green Brook Township, NJ

Type: In-person, group fitness

In-person, group fitness Salary: Not listed

Lead high-energy spin classes and help members hit their cardio goals in a fun, music-driven setting. Great fit if you have (or are open to getting) CPR, spin/cycle, and national aerobic certifications.

Employer: Crunch Fitness (Prime Time Fitness)

Crunch Fitness (Prime Time Fitness) Location: Green Brook Township, NJ

Type: In-person, group fitness

In-person, group fitness Salary: Not listed

Teach mind–body classes like yoga, Pilates, and barre in a supportive, “no judgments” gym. Ideal if you hold CPR plus yoga/Pilates and barre certifications and enjoy working with all fitness levels.

Employer: Crunch Fitness (Prime Time Fitness)

Crunch Fitness (Prime Time Fitness) Location: Green Brook Township, NJ

Type: In-person, group fitness

In-person, group fitness Salary: Not listed

Turn your love of dance into a teaching role with upbeat Zumba and dance fitness classes. You’ll use your CPR and dance/aerobics background to lead fun, high-energy workouts.

Employer: Crunch Fitness (Prime Time Fitness)

Crunch Fitness (Prime Time Fitness) Location: Green Brook Township, NJ

Type: In-person, group fitness

In-person, group fitness Salary: Not listed

Coach HIIT, bootcamp, and small group training sessions for members who like to push hard. Best for instructors with CPR and a national aerobic certification who enjoy fast-paced, high-intensity classes.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, check the details, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.