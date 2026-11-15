Green Bay is busy and hiring, especially in customer service and retail. If you like helping people and want steady hours (or flexible nights), there’s a good mix of options right now.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Domino’s – Team Honey Badger Location: Green Bay, WI (2448 University Ave Ste 1)

Type: Part-time (evenings & late nights)

(evenings & late nights) Pay: Starting at $14/hour with raises as you train

Fun, fast pizza shop role taking orders, making pizzas, and working the counter. No experience needed, flexible schedules, and they promote from within for people who want to grow.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Domino’s – Team Honey Badger Location: Green Bay, WI (2670 Monroe Rd)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $14/hour with growth potential

Same CSR role at a different store, great if you live closer to Monroe Road. Evening and late-night shifts, flexible hours, and strong training for future leadership roles.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Domino’s – Team Honey Badger Location: Green Bay, WI (2530 Lineville Rd Unit 2)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $14/hour

Perfect for students or anyone wanting a side job. You’ll take orders, handle cash, help with food prep, and enjoy flexible scheduling and a team-focused vibe.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Domino’s – Team Honey Badger Location: Green Bay, WI (550 N Military Ave)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $14/hour

Another Green Bay location with the same CSR role, ideal if Military Ave is your side of town. No experience required, strong training, and closed on major winter holidays.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Lead the Drug/GM department in a busy grocery setting—managing staff, sales, inventory, and displays. Good fit if you have retail or management experience and like coaching a team and owning a section of the store.

Employer: Associated Bank

Location: 2241 Main St, Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.00 – $28.96/hour (plus potential incentives)

Front-line banking role helping customers with accounts, transactions, and financial solutions. Strong training, certification path, and benefits, with extra value if you speak Spanish.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

If you love fishing and retail, this blends both—leading the fishing department, guiding staff, and helping customers pick the right gear. Comes with store discounts, benefits, and paid time off.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Green Bay, WI (On-site office)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Office-based role handling customer orders, scheduling, and problem-solving. Offers benefits, 401(k) with match, incentive pay, tuition help, and partial remote options after a year.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Green Bay, WI (On-site)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Mon–Fri 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Same Schneider CSR role as above, posted on Indeed—use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed’s system.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Lead the team in an optical retail setting, helping customers with eyewear and supporting lab processes. Great for someone with optical/retail experience who wants leadership duties and strong benefits.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Same Team Lead role as above, shared via Indeed. Handy if you like tracking your applications in your Indeed account.

Employer: Menards

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Paid training program that fast-tracks you into retail management. Includes extra $3/hour on weekends, store discount, profit sharing, medical/dental, and lots of promote-from-within opportunities.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—Green Bay employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.