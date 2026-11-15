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Green Bay
🛒 Green Bay Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
5 days ago
Green Bay is busy and hiring, especially in customer service and retail. If you like helping people and want steady hours (or flexible nights), there’s a good mix of options right now.
Customer Service Rep – 2448 University Ave (Pizza Maker/Cashier)
- Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger
- Location: Green Bay, WI (2448 University Ave Ste 1)
- Type: Part-time (evenings & late nights)
- Pay: Starting at $14/hour with raises as you train
Fun, fast pizza shop role taking orders, making pizzas, and working the counter. No experience needed, flexible schedules, and they promote from within for people who want to grow.
Customer Service Rep – 2670 Monroe Road (Pizza Maker/Cashier)
- Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger
- Location: Green Bay, WI (2670 Monroe Rd)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $14/hour with growth potential
Same CSR role at a different store, great if you live closer to Monroe Road. Evening and late-night shifts, flexible hours, and strong training for future leadership roles.
Customer Service Rep – 2530 Lineville Rd (Pizza Maker/Cashier)
- Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger
- Location: Green Bay, WI (2530 Lineville Rd Unit 2)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $14/hour
Perfect for students or anyone wanting a side job. You’ll take orders, handle cash, help with food prep, and enjoy flexible scheduling and a team-focused vibe.
Customer Service Rep – 550 N Military Ave (Pizza Maker/Cashier)
- Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger
- Location: Green Bay, WI (550 N Military Ave)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $14/hour
Another Green Bay location with the same CSR role, ideal if Military Ave is your side of town. No experience required, strong training, and closed on major winter holidays.
Drug/General Merchandise Department Leader
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
Lead the Drug/GM department in a busy grocery setting—managing staff, sales, inventory, and displays. Good fit if you have retail or management experience and like coaching a team and owning a section of the store.
Relationship Banker (Bilingual Spanish Preferred)
- Employer: Associated Bank
- Location: 2241 Main St, Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $17.00 – $28.96/hour (plus potential incentives)
Front-line banking role helping customers with accounts, transactions, and financial solutions. Strong training, certification path, and benefits, with extra value if you speak Spanish.
Fishing Team Lead
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
If you love fishing and retail, this blends both—leading the fishing department, guiding staff, and helping customers pick the right gear. Comes with store discounts, benefits, and paid time off.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Green Bay, WI (On-site office)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
Office-based role handling customer orders, scheduling, and problem-solving. Offers benefits, 401(k) with match, incentive pay, tuition help, and partial remote options after a year.
Customer Service Representative (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Green Bay, WI (On-site)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Mon–Fri 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
Same Schneider CSR role as above, posted on Indeed—use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed’s system.
Team Lead
- Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
Lead the team in an optical retail setting, helping customers with eyewear and supporting lab processes. Great for someone with optical/retail experience who wants leadership duties and strong benefits.
Team Lead (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
Same Team Lead role as above, shared via Indeed. Handy if you like tracking your applications in your Indeed account.
Manager Trainee
- Employer: Menards
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
Paid training program that fast-tracks you into retail management. Includes extra $3/hour on weekends, store discount, profit sharing, medical/dental, and lots of promote-from-within opportunities.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—Green Bay employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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