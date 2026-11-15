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🍽️ Green Bay Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Openings
Green Bay’s food scene is busy on nights and weekends, and a few local spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced shifts and working with people, these are worth a look.
Event Server
Employer: Gather on Broadway
Location: Green Bay, WI
Type: Part-time (mostly weekend nights)
Pay: From $20.00/hour
Serve at weddings, corporate events, and fine dining dinners in a stylish downtown venue. Flexible schedule, team-focused vibe, and no experience required if you bring a positive attitude.
Sushi Helper (Sushi Roller)
Employer: Mashima of Japan
Location: Green Bay, WI (2200 Holmgren Way)
Type: Part-time
Pay: $14.00 – $22.49/hour
Help make sushi rolls in a busy, locally owned Japanese restaurant. No experience needed, weekends are lively, and you get access to solid in-house discounts.
Bar Crew | Oneida Casino
Employer: Oak View Group
Location: Green Bay, WI (Oneida Casino)
Type: Part-time
Pay: $8.50/hour + tips
Benefits: 401(k) + 401(k) match (part-time)
Posting open until: December 31, 2026
Pour and serve drinks at a major entertainment venue, from beer and wine to cocktails, in a fast-paced bar setting. Great if you have at least 6 months bartending experience and want tip income plus retirement benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality skills transfer fast, and local employers often train the right attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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