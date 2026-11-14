Green Bay has some strong leadership roles open right now, from finance to healthcare to supply chain. If you’ve been waiting for a step‑up job with real responsibility, this is a good week to look.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a full-service wealth management branch, driving revenue, profit, and risk management while building and coaching a team of Financial Advisors. This role is heavy on leadership, recruiting, compliance, and strategy, ideal if you have 5+ years managing a substantial office and hold active Series 7, 8 (or 9/10), 66 (or 63/65), and other required licenses.

Employer: Emplify Health

Location: 1920 Libal St, Green Bay, WI 54301 (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Oversee home health business operations so clinical teams can focus on patient care—scheduling, referrals, documentation, billing support, and team supervision. This is a weekday leadership role with no weekends or holidays, plus strong benefits like 401(k) with match, PTO, wellness programs, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Schreiber Foods

Location: Green Bay, WI (Home Office, hybrid ~20% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Relocation: $10,000 relocation bonus + relocation package (if moving >50 miles)

Own the enterprise supply chain digital product strategy and portfolio, leading product managers and partnering with Global IT and executives to drive major digital transformation. This role comes with standout perks: employee ownership (ESOP), ~16% total annual retirement contributions, bonus potential, childcare support, wellness incentives, and day-one medical/dental/vision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and ways to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.